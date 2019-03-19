You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Argentina's Kirchner charged in new corruption case

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 6:58 AM

BP_Cristina Kirchner_190319_5.jpg
Argentina's former president Cristina Kirchner was charged in yet another corruption investigation on Monday, in this case over the fraudulent import of liquid gas
PHOTO: AFP

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina's former president Cristina Kirchner was charged in yet another corruption investigation on Monday, in this case over the fraudulent import of liquid gas.

Judge Claudio Bonadio, who Kirchner accuses of political persecution, requested that the ex-president be placed in pre-trial detention, but her partial immunity as a senator shields her from imprisonment.

Among the 10 cases brought against Kirchner, the most notable is the "corruption notebooks" scandal in which she is accused of having received tens of millions of dollars in bribes.

In that case, the prosecution claims that a total of US$160 million in bribes were handed over between 2005 and 2015.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Center-left politician Kirchner was president for successive terms from 2007 to 2015, but her late husband Nestor preceded her in the top job.

She hopes to stand in October's presidential elections and is the closest rival to center-right president Mauricio Macri, according to polls.

Kirchner is currently in Cuba, where her daughter Florencia is receiving hospital treatment.

She will face trial for corruption in May in a case in which she is accused of having favored businessman Lazaro Baez in the attribution of 52 public works contracts worth 46 billion pesos (S$1.62 billion) during her presidency.

Baez's BTP company secured large contracts in Santa Cruz province, where Nestor Kirchner served as governor for more than a decade.

AFP

Government & Economy

Italian ship rescues migrants as Rome vows crackdown

Singapore exports rebound in Feb, but economists not cheering yet

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 2.4% in 2019: report

StarHub's metadata to be used by cybersecurity subsidiary

GIC concerned over 'high uncertainty' in global investment environment

NZ firms mull pulling ads from social media after mass shooting

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
4 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
5 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018

Must Read

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190319_LLHYFLUX19_3727862.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tuaspring default threatens Hyflux restructuring deal

BT_20190319_VINODX19_3727647.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports rebound in Feb, but economists not cheering yet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening