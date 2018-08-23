You are here

Arun Jaitley to resume charge as India's finance minister

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 12:31 PM

India minister Arun Jaitley will resume charge of the finance and corporate affairs ministry on Thursday after a gap of more than three months following a kidney transplant surgery, a government statement said.
[NEW DELHI] India minister Arun Jaitley will resume charge of the finance and corporate affairs ministry on Thursday after a gap of more than three months following a kidney transplant surgery, a government statement said.

Mr Jaitely, 65, had stopped attending office in early April to undergo the surgery. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was temporarily given an additional charge of the finance and corporate affairs ministry in May.

A prominent member of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inner circle, Mr Jaitley, had a gastric bypass operation in 2014 to keep his diabetes in check.

President Ram Nath Kovind assigned the portfolios to Mr Jaitley on the advice of the prime minister, a statement added. 

