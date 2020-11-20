As travel bubbles kick off, don't expect a miracle

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
ON SUNDAY, the post-Covid travel era will begin at airports in Hong Kong and Singapore when 200 passengers, pre-screened for the virus, will board flights in each city bound for the other.
Upon arrival, they will be tested again. If they are negative, they can then roam free - without...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes