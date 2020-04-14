You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Asean has to mount united response to Covid-19, should not lose sight of longer-term goals: PM Lee

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 1:23 PM

[SINGAPORE] Asean has to mount a united response to the coronavirus pandemic as the region is deeply connected and interdependent, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday.

He suggested that countries can work together by sharing information, collaborating to keep trading routes and supply lines open, and building resilience to deal with future economic shocks.

At the same time, it should not lose sight of longer-term objectives, which are key to enabling economies to survive and recover once the storm is past, said PM Lee, who spoke at a Special Asean Summit on Covid-19 via video conference

"None of us in Asean can be truly safe unless the entire region is safe," he said, describing the pandemic as "the gravest public health crisis that mankind is facing in this century".

The summit was convened by Vietnam, this year's Asean chair. It was chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

SEE ALSO

S&P downgrades FCT's ratings on cash flow impact from coronavirus

During the summit, countries spoke of the need to mount an urgent response to address the public health, economic, and social impact of the pandemic.

They also shared information about their individual states' responses and discussed ways in which Asean can strengthen cooperation to tackle the crisis.

In his speech, PM Lee stressed the importance of sharing information, given that what works in one country may be relevant for another.

"We should therefore keep one another updated on the situation in our own countries and cooperate with one another on issues which have to be handled together, for example, repatriation of citizens from other countries back home," he said.

Technology can also be used to deal with the pandemic, PM Lee added.

He highlighted Singapore's efforts to use channels like WhatsApp to disseminate information, its work on the TraceTogether app, and its use of technology to monitor compliance with quarantine orders.

The Asean Smart Cities Network can be a platform to share these best practices, and help cities better prepare for future public health emergencies, he said.

PM Lee also noted that none of the Asean states are completely self-sufficient in essential items such as medical supplies and food. In addition, many export goods and agricultural products overseas.

"Closing our borders completely would therefore only deprive us all of goods and products that we can produce together, hurting our economies and worsening unemployment."

Even as the global network of trade begins to fracture under stress, PM Lee called on Asean countries to stand together to maintain trade among themselves and persuade other trade partners to keep trade flowing.

For instance, the Singapore-Malaysia Special Working Committee on Covid-19 has kept goods flowing between both countries, despite restrictions on the movement of people, he said.

He also called for the adoption of clear guidelines across Asean to help the region take "a balanced, rational approach that takes into account both health and economic considerations" when dealing with such crises.

"It would be useful for Asean to have a set of common criteria or guidelines on when to impose travel or trade restrictions, and when and how we can relax them and with what appropriate safeguards," he said.

Rounding up his speech, PM Lee noted that the crisis will fundamentally change globalisation.

"There will be controls on movement of people across borders. Governments will intervene to prevent over-dependency on other countries for food, medical products, and other essential goods," he said. "And on all parties, I fear that there will be diminished confidence that international rules will hold and be respected in a crisis."

Even as Asean considers these issues, member states must do their best to build cooperation and trust with one another, he said.

Leaders have the responsibility to rebuild domestic confidence in the value of cooperation and maintaining an open approach to partners both regionally and around the world.

"We should build on the relationships and institutions that Asean has created over half a century. We must resist the temptation to turn inwards and away from one another," he added.

PM Lee said Asean should still aim to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement this year, and also continue pursuing the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement with the European Union.

"Dealing with the immediate crises while not losing sight of the longer term objectives is the best way to enable our economies to survive this crisis, and to bounce back after Covid-19 passes," he said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Asean leaders meet online to tackle coronavirus

India nationwide lockdown extended until May 3: Modi

China's March exports slump slows to 6.6% y-o-y, imports down 0.9%

China says difficulties facing trade cannot be underestimated

Japan targets May for coronavirus cash payouts: Nishimura

Australian business survey shows record falls in activity, confidence

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 01:20 PM
Companies & Markets

S&P downgrades FCT's ratings on cash flow impact from coronavirus

S&P Global Ratings has lowered Frasers Centrepoint Trust's (FCT) long-term issuer credit rating to "BBB" from "...

Apr 14, 2020 01:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Fitch Ratings cuts CDL H-Reit outlook, expects pandemic to hurt Ebitda

FITCH Ratings has lowered its outlook on CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (CDL H-Reit) to negative from...

Apr 14, 2020 01:05 PM
Government & Economy

Asean leaders meet online to tackle coronavirus

[HANOI] Vietnam will urge Southeast Asian leaders to set up an emergency fund to tackle the coronavirus at a summit...

Apr 14, 2020 01:01 PM
Government & Economy

India nationwide lockdown extended until May 3: Modi

[NEW DELHI] India's nationwide lockdown, the biggest imposed in the world over the coronavirus pandemic, will be...

Apr 14, 2020 01:01 PM
Stocks

Asia shares jump on Chinese trade data, pandemic still a worry

[NEW YORK] Asian stocks extended gains on Tuesday after China's trade data came in better than expected and as some...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.