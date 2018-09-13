You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Asean needs to put pedal to metal on digital integration

Commonality needed in frameworks for data privacy, mobile payment, cyber security, SME banking
Thu, Sep 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

summit-singapore-comment-e80b5b58-6f09-11e8-bf86-a2351b5ece99.jpg
South-east Asia must pick up the pace on digital policy even as the region presses on with initiatives for trade and e-commerce in the Asean Economic Community (AEC) 2025 blueprint.

Singapore

SOUTH-EAST Asia must pick up the pace on digital policy even as the region presses on with initiatives for trade and e-commerce in the Asean Economic Community (AEC) 2025 blueprint.

Arrangements around trade, logistics, e-commerce and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

aus.jpg
Sep 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

A$ slide a pain point for Singapore firms with Australian exposure

summit-singapore-comment-e80b5b58-6f09-11e8-bf86-a2351b5ece99.jpg
Sep 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore still the top choice for US investments in Asia

Sep 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit to buy Shenton Way offices from sponsor for S$908m

Most Read

1 A$ slide a pain point for Singapore firms with Australian exposure
2 TT International unit Big Box Singapore starts liquidation proceedings
3 Billion-dollar sites not giving up on en bloc dreams
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, SPH, Vibrant Group, United Engineers
5 Five win accolades at EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Singapore awards
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Sep 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Indonesia still a draw for startups despite depreciating rupiah

BT_20180913_YOHORIZON_3560966.jpg
Sep 13, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers' S$1.1 billion tender sale ends with no takers

BT_20180913_MLMAG13_3560941.jpg
Sep 13, 2018
Weekend

Guardians of our galaxy

nz-skyline-120918.jpg
Sep 13, 2018
Startups

Lack of software developers hobbling growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening