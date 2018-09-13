Asean needs to put pedal to metal on digital integration

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SOUTH-EAST Asia must pick up the pace on digital policy even as the region presses on with initiatives for trade and e-commerce in the Asean Economic Community (AEC) 2025 blueprint.
Arrangements around trade, logistics, e-commerce and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg