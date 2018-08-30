You are here
ASEAN ECONOMIC MINISTERS MEETINGS
Asean service providers, exporters to gain from new agreements
One pact covers protocol to implement 10th and final package of commitments for the Asean Framework Agreement on Services (AFAS)
Singapore
ASEAN service providers will gain greater market access, and exporters will enjoy more convenience under two agreements signed at the 50th Asean Economic Ministers Meeting on Wednesday evening.
One of these was the protocol to implement the 10th and final package of
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg