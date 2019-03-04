Asean to continue domestic reflation policies: DBS

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
EVEN with the challenging and uncertain external environment, Asean economies are standing pat on their domestic reflation policies, according to a flash note by DBS.
Reflation refers to the expansion in an economy's output level by government stimulus, using either
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg