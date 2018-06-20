You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Asia business sentiment slips from 7-year high on trade war fears

Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 4:39 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BUSINESS sentiment among Asian companies slipped for the first time in three quarters on mounting trade friction between China and the United States, a Thomson Reuters/Insead survey found.

The Thomson Reuters/Insead Asian Business Sentiment Index, which surveys firms' six-month outlook, fell to 74 in the second quarter of this year, from a seven-year high of 79 in the previous quarter.

While a reading above 50 indicates a positive outlook, this is the first time the number has dropped since September last year. The latest survey, which took in 61 firms, was conducted from June 1-15. 

The index reading for Singapore fell to 56 from 75 in the first quarter. This marks the economy's lowest reading since the fourth quarter of 2016. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Broken down by sector, retail and leisure companies were the most bullish, while construction and engineering as well as autos were the most downbeat.

Most industries also expressed concern about trade tensions and higher interest rates, the survey showed.

Earlier this week on Monday, US President Donald Trump threatened to slap China additional 10 per cent tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods, if Beijing goes through with its promise to retaliate against US tariffs announced last week. 

Noting that risks to growth are now increasingly real, Antonio Fatas, a Singapore-based economics professor at global business school Insead said that an impending trade war "is not a risk, but a reality", Reuters reported. 

Mr Fatas was also quoted as saying: "US tariffs are going up against China, but also against some of its traditional allies, such as Canada and the European Union. They are all about to retaliate, and today we do not see an easy way out." 

But Arup Raha, chief economist at Malaysia-based RHB Banking Group, said Asian economies with strong external balance sheets may be relatively resilient to the global turmoil, according to Reuters. 

Added Mr Raha: "Global growth, especially in the US and China is still good. Also, wage growth in Asia is signalling domestic strength." 

Editor's Choice

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

BT_20180620_KRBOAT200U8Q_3475263.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Real Estate

Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
4 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
5 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

noble15 (1).jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan

ifonline.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Consumer

Carousell unveils mobile wallet CarouPay powered by DBS, Stripe, Visa

Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

yaohui-pixgeneric-1568.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Scoot's inaugural Berlin flight 95% full

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening