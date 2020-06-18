You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Asia Q2 business sentiment at record low on virus impact: poll

More than half of the 93 firms surveyed expect staffing levels and business volumes to decline
Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200618_POLL18_4148661.jpg
After weeks with almost no new novel coronavirus infections, China recorded dozens of new cases in recent days, roiling fragile equity markets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

BUSINESS sentiment of Asian companies sank to an 11-year low in the second quarter, a survey has found, with some two-thirds of the firms polled flagging a worsening Covid-19 pandemic as the biggest risk over the next six months.

While the pandemic's initial impact was...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Downtime pushing builders to take strides in innovation, productivity

Singapore's non-oil exports fall 4.5% in May, first drop in 2020

Singapore must not despair, but stay cohesive: Tharman

Japan's exports fall by most since 2009 as US demand slumps

China extraditions possible under new security law in Hong Kong: adviser

Singapore ranks 2nd in Asia, 18th globally for ease of doing business

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 12:37 AM
Government & Economy

Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

[WASHINGTON] With a full US economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the...

Jun 18, 2020 12:33 AM
Technology

Facebook lets users block political ads, aiming to quell outcry

[WASHINGTON] Facebook is allowing users to turn off all political ads in a move aimed at quelling criticism of the...

Jun 18, 2020 12:12 AM
Government & Economy

Sweden's coronavirus consensus cracks as deaths top 5,000

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden on Wednesday passed the grim mark of 5,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, as cracks began to...

Jun 17, 2020 11:50 PM
Life & Culture

Mystery Antarctica fossil is massive prehistoric egg

[TOKYO] Scientists had nicknamed it "The Thing" - a mysterious football-sized fossil discovered in Antarctica that...

Jun 17, 2020 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

George Floyd's brother urges UN to probe police killings of black Americans

[GENEVA] The brother of George Floyd called on the United Nations on Wednesday to set up an independent commission...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.