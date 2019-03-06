You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Asia still leads the world when it comes to minting billionaires

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 8:46 AM

[HONG KONG] Asia will see the fastest billionaire population growth in the world over the next four years, despite economic uncertainties in the region triggered by the China-US trade war.

The number of Asian billionaires will rise by 27 per cent to 1,003 between 2018 and 2023, making up more than a third of the world's total billionaire population of 2,696, according to a report released on Wednesday by Knight Frank LLP. The billionaire population growth rates for North America and Europe are 17 per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

Asia will also see the biggest increase in ultra-high net worth individuals (people with net assets of US$30 million or more). India leads the world with an expected 39 per cent surge, followed by the Philippines and China.

But while the rich may be getting richer, they're also becoming more cautious. An increasing number of individuals in Asia plan to keep more of their wealth in cash and less in assets exposed to market cycles such as gold or bonds. Property remains a mainstay of their portfolios, the Knight Frank report found: real estate comprises around 23 per cent, slightly higher than the global average.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are seeing a re-balancing of portfolios away from equities toward more defensive asset classes," said Nicholas Holt, Knight Frank Asia-Pacific's head of research. "While cash, gold and private equity are likely to be increasingly targeted, investment-grade property with strong tenant covenants will also see significant interest over the next 12 months."

Investors in the Philippines were most likely to put more money into real estate, the survey found, while 40 per cent of respondents in Australia, in the midst of a property-market downturn, expected allocations to real estate to decrease over the coming 12 months.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Canada FM decries China halting canola shipments

France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier sets off for Asia

Australia central bank calm as house prices skid, watching credit supply

Ex-New York mayor Bloomberg rules out run for US president in 2020

China's Huawei opens its gates in widening PR assault

Venezuela's Guaido tells Maduro 'pressure just beginning'

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit secures S$155m loan facility; files proofs of claim against Hyflux

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening