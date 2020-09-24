You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Asian business confidence rebounds in Q3, but pandemic casts shadow: poll

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru, India

BUSINESS sentiment among Asian firms rebounded in the third quarter as easing coronavirus restrictions lifted sales but lingering uncertainty over the pandemic thwarted a return to business-as-usual, a new survey showed.

Asian firms' outlook for the next six months tracked by the Thomson Reuters/Insead Asian Business Sentiment Index jumped to 53 in the third quarter from an 11-year low of 35 in the second, according to the survey of 103 companies across 11 Asia-Pacific countries.

It was also higher than the 50-point mark, which indicates a positive outlook. The survey was conducted between Aug 31 and Sept 14.

The survey comes as the easing of coronavirus restrictions across Asia has reduced pressure on hard-hit economies, though the experience has varied across the region, with some still in recession and others, like China, seeing a steady recovery.

SEE ALSO

Asian business confidence rebounds sharply, pandemic casts shadow: poll

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

More than two-thirds of the companies polled said they saw the pandemic, or a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases, as a top risk.

About 14 per cent said a global recession was their biggest concern, while the rest flagged uncertainty over the upcoming US presidential election in November and other risks.

"We are recovering with a large dose of uncertainty," said Antonio Fatas, an economics professor at global business school Insead in Singapore. "If it was just because of Asia, I think the numbers would be more positive but the reality is the world is not just Asia," he said, pointing to greater uncertainty in Europe and the United States.

The US has reported the greatest number of Covid-19 fatalities, while rising numbers in Europe are now threatening to shut down parts of the continent again.

Some 28 per cent of companies in the third quarter were positive about their outlook, the survey showed, up sharply from 7.6 per cent in the second quarter. About 60 per cent of the firms polled said they did not hire or lay off people this quarter, in contrast to the second quarter's survey in which 63 per cent said they had cut jobs. Companies polled included Australia-listed Oil Search, Indian motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp and Japanese car maker Suzuki Motor.

While countries in Asia have had mixed success in containing the coronavirus and its fallout on their economies, the Asian Development Bank expects output in the region to shrink for the first time in nearly six decades this year.

China, where the coronavirus was first detected, has largely managed to contain its spread and South Korea and Japan have kept case numbers relatively low by global standards despite all three countries seeing a second wave of infections.

But, elsewhere in the region the outbreak is worsening. India, for instance, has reported the second-highest number of cases globally.

Some investors are shunning Asia's riskier, high-yielding markets, despite the ample liquidity pumped into the financial system by central banks globally this year.

Satish Shankar, the Asia-Pacific managing partner of business consultancy Bain & Company, said many companies in the region would "need to fundamentally transform their business models" to survive. But he added that Asia's economic rebound would be "strongly linked" to the recovery in the Chinese economy. China expanded 3.2 per cent in the second quarter, and looks set to grow this year. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trial to let top execs skip stay-home notice, take Covid-19 test instead

Singapore brand has cachet, but what values should it embody?

Malaysia PM calls for stability as Anwar claims majority backing

Singapore deflationary pressure eases in August

Business activity down in September; economy losing momentum: IHS Markit

CDCs' contributions are vital in times of crisis, says PM Lee

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse, UBS held tie-up talks backed by both chairmen

[ZURICH] The chairmen of UBS and Credit Suisse supported a merger of equals between Switzerland's two largest banks...

Sep 24, 2020 12:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore households' assets grew 5% in first half-year, Allianz study finds

SINGAPORE households are estimated to have seen asset growth of 5 per cent in the first six months of the year,...

Sep 23, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Fed not planning 'major' changes to Main Street programme, Powell says

[WASHINGTON] Companies have made only "modest" use of the Federal Reserve's Main Street Lending Program, but credit...

Sep 23, 2020 11:26 PM
Transport

Maersk to ship cargo between UAE and Israel

[LONDON] Danish shipping giant Maersk said it will now transport ocean cargo between the United Arab Emirates and...

Sep 23, 2020 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

US business activity dips in September

[WASHINGTON] IHS Markit US business activity nudged down in September, with gains at factories offset by a retreat...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

Fragrance Group to get new CFO on Nov 2

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

PwC, two law firms could earn S$17m in fees to rescue troubled Hin Leong

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.