You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Asian debt defaults expected to rise

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 7:02 AM

[HONG KONG] A growing chorus of observers expect debt defaults in Asia will spread as weakening currencies and tighter liquidity leave riskier borrowers with higher refinancing costs.

Rising failures add to headwinds that governments have to navigate during a politically fraught 2019, with elections in India and Indonesia. Asian dollar bond market defaults tripled to at least nine in 2018 from the previous year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

In India, a landmark default by shadow lender Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services has tightened liquidity for non-bank lenders, while China's deleveraging campaign and push to cut the number of zombie companies have prompted more failures. Mounting nonpayments may sour sentiment in the credit market, but could boost business for investors in problem assets.

CHINA

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Edwin Wong, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-headquartered investment firm SSG Capital Management, which invests in distressed debt, sees the biggest opportunities in China and India amid tight liquidity.

The US-China trade war is also starting to hit companies, as rising interest rates pressure businesses, according to FTI Consulting, a firm that advises on restructuring.

"We are setting up the business on the premise that we will see an increase in defaults in 2019," said John Batchelor, Asia head for corporate finance and restructuring at the firm, adding that the company is looking to increase its headcount in Hong Kong and China.

INDIA

In India, the overhauled bankruptcy regime is likely to continue to put pressure on companies to sort out their debt problems or be forced into insolvency. The abrupt resignation of Urjit Patel as central bank governor has prompted some to question his successor's independence.

While it's too early to tell what the the new governor will do, the government's "concerted efforts" to clean up the banking sector and create better protection for creditors should remain, according to SSG's Wong.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M bags S$300m of contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Must Read

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

BP_SGhealth_271218_4.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Overseas expansion key for healthcare sector in 2019 and beyond: analysts

BP_SGfactory_271218_5.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November manufacturing beats forecasts with 7.6% year-on-year growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening