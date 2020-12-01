You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Asian factories continue recovery from Covid-19 woes as China booms

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 11:33 AM

nz_chfactory_011220.jpg
Asian factories continued to recover steadily in November thanks to a boom in economic powerhouse China, private surveys showed on Tuesday, offering hope the region was shaking off the drag from the Covid-19 crisis.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Asian factories continued to recover steadily in November thanks to a boom in economic powerhouse China, private surveys showed on Tuesday, offering hope the region was shaking off the drag from the Covid-19 crisis.

But a global resurgence in coronavirus infections has made the outlook highly uncertain, keeping governments and central banks under pressure to maintain or ramp up their massive stimulus programmes, analysts say.

China's factory activity accelerated at the fastest pace in a decade in November, a private survey showed on Tuesday, a sign the world's second-largest economy is recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

The upbeat findings were in line with an official survey that showed activity at Chinese factories expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November, with growth in the services sector hitting a multi-year high.

"Manufacturing continued to recover and the economy increasingly returned to normality as (the) fallout from the domestic Covid-19 epidemic faded," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'Index (PMI) rose to 54.9 from October's 53.6, marking the highest level since November 2010.

The gauge stayed well above the 50-level that separates growth from contraction for the seventh consecutive month.

A steady recovery in global demand also helped Japan's factory activity move a notch closer to stabilisation in November, and that of South Korea to accelerate at the fastest pace in nearly a decade.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI hit 49.0 in November, up from the previous month's 48.7 and a preliminary 48.3 reading.

South Korea's IHS Markit PMI rose to 52.9 in November from 51.2 in October, the highest reading since February 2011 and marking the second month of activity expansion.

Factory activity also grew in Taiwan and Indonesia, a sign the pick-up in Chinese demand was underpinning the region's economy.

Many analysts, however, remain cautious on the outlook with global and domestic demand vulnerable to infection trends.

"Japan's economy likely slowed in July-September but averted a contraction due to a pick-up in exports and the effect of government campaigns to prop up demand," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"But the economy may contract in January-March if households hold off on spending again. If service-sector firms suffering from plunging sales cut spending, that could hit jobs and capital expenditure."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore visitor arrivals up 41.1% to 13,400 in October

WHO calls Mexico's rising coronavirus trend 'very worrisome'

Hong Kong's Lam reiterates call to stay at home to curb spread of Covid-19

Japan to loosen work rules on foreigners stuck due to pandemic

Powell: 'Challenging' months until vaccine clears production, distribution hurdles

Australia government spending rises in Q3, adds to GDP

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 11:46 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets resume rally as traders focus on virus jabs

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rose on Tuesday as investors resumed their vaccine-fuelled buying spree, though gains were...

Dec 1, 2020 11:36 AM
Consumer

'Cinema under the stars' offers Indonesians safe entertainment amid pandemic

[BANDUNG, Indonesia] Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Indonesian city of Bandung neat lines of teepee-style...

Dec 1, 2020 11:35 AM
Transport

US capital may end weekend subway service in 2021

[WASHINGTON] The subway system serving the US capital region may be forced to end weekend service, close 19 stations...

Dec 1, 2020 11:31 AM
Energy & Commodities

Mars and Hershey's accused of avoiding fair pay for cocoa farmers

[ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast] Two of the world's largest cocoa producers have accused Hershey's and Mars of avoiding paying...

Dec 1, 2020 11:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Global banks reverse back-to-office push in Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] Global banks in Hong Kong, from Goldman Sachs Group to Standard Chartered, have reversed a back-to-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.1%

CapitaLand sells three malls, office building for S$448.7m; enters Japan logistics sector

Secret to George Clooney's hair? The Flowbee

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for