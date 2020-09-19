Asian financial leaders agree to make 'all policy efforts' to fight pandemic

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Tokyo
FINANCIAL leaders from China, Japan, South Korea and South-east Asia vowed on Friday to redouble their efforts to help the region recover economically from the novel coronavirus and to defend a multilateral system of trade and investment.
"We will remain vigilant to the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes