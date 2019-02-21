You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Asia's tumbling exports signal trade pain has room to run

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 2:28 PM

[TOKYO] Key exporters Japan and South Korea provided fresh evidence over the past two days that the slump in global trade has further to run, and is beginning to spread to factories.

South Korea's total exports tumbled by 12 per cent during the first 20 days of February, while shipments of semiconductors, a key driver of growth, dropped by 27 per cent. A day earlier Japan reported that exports fell 8.4 per cent in January from a year earlier, the first back-to-back fall in more than two years.

One common denominator: both countries' shipments to China fell sharply, as that nation's cooling economy, the US-China trade war, and a slowing of the global technology cycle all take a toll on world trade. Declining activity at ports in Hong Kong and Singapore, two of the world's busiest, also demonstrate the impact of weaker demand for Chinese goods.

Japan's exports to China dropped 17 per cent in January, while Korea's fell 14 per cent in the first 20 days of February. The shipments to China were likely distorted at least somewhat by the Lunar New Year holiday, but the slump is in line with the longer-term trend.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The slowing of trade is hurting Japan's factory sector, with manufacturing activity contracting this month for the first time in two and a half years, according to preliminary data released Thursday. Net exports were already a drag on gross domestic product growth during the fourth quarter, according to data released last week.

In South Korea, external factors including the trade war and semiconductor cycle are the backdrop for a correction in business investment, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic assessment last week.

Korean exports are likely to drop further in the second quarter as chip prices continue to slide, said Stephen Lee, an economist at Meritz Securities Co. in Seoul. Exports fell 5.8 per cent in the full month of January.

The Bank of Korea said in a report to parliament last week that the prolonged trade war is hurting South Korea as well as the US and China, and it would put significant pressure on global trade and Korean exports if it worsens.

Trade talks between the US and China are continuing this week in Washington and are scheduled to run through Friday. While the slowdown in China is expected to deepen in the first quarter, analysts are seeing signs of stabilization after that as government support measures kick in.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

NEA calls for tender for food waste conveyance system at Tampines hawker centre

Malaysia files charges, issues arrest warrant for British aide to ex-PM Najib

China's rich are finding it harder to hide from taxman

Singapore says tighter foreign worker rules are a 'surgical' move

11 wounded in central China knife attack

Australia employment extends bumper run in 2019, jobless rate at 7-year lows

Editor's Choice

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BT_20190221_KRCAPLAND21_3702442.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Most Read

1 Trump may worsen global car market slump
2 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

BP_Chan Chun Sing _210219_53.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore says tighter foreign worker rules are a 'surgical' move

Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Trading halt on Best World shares extended by up to two days

BP_City Developments_210219_54.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

City Developments Q4 profit down 54.7% to S$77.9m

Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banking disruptor Revolut set for Singapore beta launch in coming weeks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening