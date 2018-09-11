ASME launches software for SMEs

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) can tap a new cloud-based software platform for their accounting, human resource (HR) and compliance needs. The SME Cloud Exchange Network Software (SMECEN) is an integrated suite of solutions, offered on a software-as-a-service basis.
