Aso says parliament may be dissolved 'soon'

Sun, Sep 13, 2020 - 9:22 PM

file7c8io906kqt1jpnzemv1.jpg
Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said parliament's lower house could be dissolved shortly and elections may "very well be soon," to avoid the next administration from being criticised for not being voted in, Kyodo News reported.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Chief Cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga is widely expected to be elected prime minister this week to replace Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down because of an illness.

Mr Aso, a former premier, said the timing on when to call elections is "very important," Kyodo reported. He was referring to the period in September 2008 when he was elected prime minister and wanted to dissolve parliament but couldn't due to the global financial crisis, it said.

A general election must be called by October of next year.

BLOOMBERG

