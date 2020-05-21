You are here

AstraZeneca gets US$1b from US govt to make Oxford vaccine

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 5:32 PM

yq-astraa-21052022.jpg
AstraZeneca received more than US$1 billion in US government funding for an experimental Covid-19 vaccine from the University of Oxford, a boost to one of the world's fastest-moving projects to develop a shot.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BOSTON] AstraZeneca received more than US$1 billion in US government funding for an experimental Covid-19 vaccine from the University of Oxford, a boost to one of the world's fastest-moving projects to develop a shot.

The investment accelerates a race to secure vaccine supplies, seen as...

