AstraZeneca to produce 90 million Covid-19 vaccine shots in Japan

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[TOKYO] AstraZeneca has told Japan's health ministry it would produce more than 90 million coronavirus vaccine shots in the country, Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters it is very important for Covid-19 vaccines to be...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes