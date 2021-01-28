You are here

Home > Government & Economy

AstraZeneca to produce 90 million Covid-19 vaccine shots in Japan

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 11:00 AM

af_astrazeneca_280121.jpg
AstraZeneca has told Japan's health ministry it would produce more than 90 million coronavirus vaccine shots in the country, Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] AstraZeneca has told Japan's health ministry it would produce more than 90 million coronavirus vaccine shots in the country, Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters it is very important for Covid-19 vaccines to be...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Philippine economy shrinks more than expected on weak demand

Singapore's resident employment levels back at pre-Covid levels: MOM

Five-pronged strategy to build up Singapore as e-commerce hub: Chan Chun Sing

China wants to work with foreign peers on anti-trust issues: central bank vice-governor

In multiple messsages, Biden warns Beijing over expansionism

Biden polls higher in first week than Trump at any time

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 11:24 AM
Government & Economy

Philippine economy shrinks more than expected on weak demand

[MANILA] The Philippine economy contracted more than economists expected in the fourth quarter, capping its worst...

Jan 28, 2021 11:03 AM
Transport

Cathay Pacific shares plunge 8% in Hong Kong over finance woes

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong's marquee carrier Cathay Pacific plunged on Thursday after the struggling airline...

Jan 28, 2021 10:53 AM
Technology

Apple grabs 23.4% global smartphone market in Q4: IDC

[SINGAPORE] Apple Inc cornered nearly a quarter of the global smartphone market over October-December and jumped to...

Jan 28, 2021 10:52 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore's resident employment levels back at pre-Covid levels: MOM

SINGAPORE'S resident employment figures have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels by end-2020, with unemployment rates...

Jan 28, 2021 10:41 AM
Government & Economy

Five-pronged strategy to build up Singapore as e-commerce hub: Chan Chun Sing

DESPITE the global supply chain disruption due to border closures and export restrictions caused by the pandemic,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China wants to work with foreign peers on anti-trust issues: central bank vice-governor

Singapore stocks slide at Thursday's open; STI down 1.3%

Hong Kong: Stocks begin sharply lower on Thursday

Epic battle over GameStop as 'nerds' take on Wall Street

In multiple messsages, Biden warns Beijing over expansionism

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for