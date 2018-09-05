You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Atlanta Fed lifts US Q3 GDP view to 4.7%

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 12:24 AM

[NEW YORK] The US economy is growing at a 4.7 per cent annualized rate in the third quarter, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday, following the latest data on construction spending and factory activity.

This was faster than the 4.1 per cent GDP growth pace calculated by the regional Fed's forecast program on Aug 30.

The Atlanta Fed program raised its estimates on consumer spending growth in the third quarter to 3.6 per cent from 3.0 per cent and private fixed investment growth in the third quarter to 4.3 per cent from 3.0 per cent.

Earlier Tuesday, the government said domestic construction spending edged up 0.1 per cent in July, while the Institute for Supply Management said its barometer on factory activity climbed to 61.3 in August, the highest level since May 2004. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Trump hits CNN and NBC, urges "look at their license"-tweet

Typhoon slices through western Japan, killing at least six

US manufacturing PMI slows to a nine-month low: IHS Markit

Second resignation as Macron shuffles Cabinet

EU students rush to UK universities to beat Brexit uncertainty

American companies in China brace for more trade-war pain

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX hit 35-month high in August

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Lawrence Wong_040918_73.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vicom to buy Bukit Batok warehouse from Mapletree Logistics Trust for S$22.4m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening