You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Attorney general refuses to testify in House on Mueller report

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 6:40 AM

lwx_barr_020519_13.jpg
US Attorney General Bill Barr has refused to testify Thursday to the House Judiciary Committee on his handling of the Mueller report, committee chairman Jerry Nadler said.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US Attorney General Bill Barr has refused to testify Thursday to the House Judiciary Committee on his handling of the Mueller report, committee chairman Jerry Nadler said.

Mr Nadler said that Barr had also refused to supply the committee with a full and unredacted copy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible obstruction by President Donald Trump.

Mr Nadler said he thought Mr Barr did not want to appear if he was subjected to questioning by a lawyer from the committee in addition to its members.

"He is terrified at having to face a skilled attorney," Mr Nadler said.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

UK becomes first parliament to declare climate emergency

Federal Reserve leaves key rate unchanged amid mixed economic signals

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

Disability inclusion is a win-win, achievable goal

Looking through the eyes of the blind

Disabled or otherwise, we're all on the same team

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_banks_020519_4.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Must Read

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_office workers_020519_2.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Disability inclusion is a win-win, achievable goal

BT_20190502_FLNOX1_3769000.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Looking through the eyes of the blind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening