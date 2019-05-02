Attorney general refuses to testify in House on Mueller report

US Attorney General Bill Barr has refused to testify Thursday to the House Judiciary Committee on his handling of the Mueller report, committee chairman Jerry Nadler said.

Mr Nadler said that Barr had also refused to supply the committee with a full and unredacted copy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible obstruction by President Donald Trump.

Mr Nadler said he thought Mr Barr did not want to appear if he was subjected to questioning by a lawyer from the committee in addition to its members.

"He is terrified at having to face a skilled attorney," Mr Nadler said.

AFP