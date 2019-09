Australia posted a budget deficit of A$690 million (S$647.5 million) in the 2018/19 fiscal year ended June 30, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Thursday, narrower than the A$4.2 billion deficit forecast in the April budget papers.

[SYDNEY] Australia posted a budget deficit of A$690 million (S$647.5 million) in the 2018/19 fiscal year ended June 30, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Thursday, narrower than the A$4.2 billion deficit forecast in the April budget papers.

The deficit was A$10.1 billion in the 2017/18 year, government data showed.

REUTERS