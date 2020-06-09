You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia business activity bounces from recessionary lows in May: NAB

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 10:42 AM

nz_aus_090626.jpg
A measure of Australian business conditions showed a broad-based improvement in activity and confidence in May as the economy began to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns, though the survey results were still in recessionary territory overall.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] A measure of Australian business conditions showed a broad-based improvement in activity and confidence in May as the economy began to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns, though the survey results were still in recessionary territory overall.

National Australia Bank's index of business conditions bounced to -24 in May from -34 in April. That was still far below the long-run average of +6 and similar to depths seen during the global financial crisis.

The survey's measure of business confidence picked up to -20 from -46 in April, but again remains below the long-run average.

The index of sales firmed to -18, from -31, and profitability to -19 from -35. Employment, however, improved only a little to -31.

"Conditions rose in the month, but they are still negative and this tells us activity was still extremely weak in May," said NAB Group chief economist Alan Oster.

SEE ALSO

Australian job ads steady in May after record dive

"While some coronavirus containment measures have eased, there are still restrictions in place and the services sectors which are most impacted by these measures continue to show the weakest conditions."

Official data out last week showed the economy had already contracted in the March quarter ahead of what is expected to be a sharp downturn this quarter, leading the government to concede the country had entered its first recession since 1991.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on two of Australia's most lucrative sectors - tourism and education - with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) warning economic output could contract by 10 per cent over the first half of the year.

The central bank has chopped interest rates to an all-time low of 0.25 per cent and launched a major campaign of bond-buying to hold yields down.

The Australian government has pledged over A$160 billion (S$156.1 billion) in fiscal stimulus, including billions for an employee subsidy that has helped limit job cuts in hard hit sectors.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australian job ads steady in May after record dive

Hong Kong leader says city cannot tolerate any more 'chaos'

Thousands mourn George Floyd as accused officer appears in court

US police in hot seat after years of near impunity

US recession started in February, ending 128-month expansion

Hong Kong seethes one year on, but protesters on the back foot

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 10:39 AM
Government & Economy

Australian job ads steady in May after record dive

[SYDNEY] Australian job advertisements steadied in May after suffering their largest ever fall in April, with a...

Jun 9, 2020 10:36 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says city cannot tolerate any more 'chaos'

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the Chinese-ruled city cannot afford to tolerate any more of...

Jun 9, 2020 10:09 AM
Technology

Alibaba says cloud unit to recruit 5,000 staff globally this financial year

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group said its cloud unit aims to recruit 5,000 staff globally from now until the end of this...

Jun 9, 2020 10:03 AM
Transport

Online used car seller Vroom raises US$467.5m in US IPO

[BENGALURU] Online used car seller Vroom Inc said on Monday it raised US$467.5 million in its initial public...

Jun 9, 2020 10:00 AM
Garage

This wheel-bound unicorn is ready to sprout wings

[TAIPEI] Gojek and Grab Holdings have been battling it out for years in the brutal business of ride hailing and food...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.