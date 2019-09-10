You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia business conditions deteriorate again in August: survey

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 10:26 AM

nz_nab_100922.jpg
National Australia Bank's index of business conditions fell 2 points to +1 in August, extending a slide from July. The survey's volatile measure of business confidence also declined, easing 3 points to +1.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] A closely watched measure of Australian business confidence declined in August while conditions remained sub-par, suggesting momentum in the corporate sector was weakening, a survey showed on Tuesday.

National Australia Bank's index of business conditions fell 2 points to +1 in August, extending a slide from July. The survey's volatile measure of business confidence also declined, easing 3 points to +1.

Both measures were "well below" long-run averages, NAB said, adding it would review its outlook for Australian interest rates on Wednesday. NAB currently expects just one more rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) later this year, to 0.75 per cent.

"Business confidence and our other forward looking indicators suggest there is unlikely to be an imminent turnaround in business conditions," NAB Group Chief Economist Alan Oster said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"While conditions are still positive, they have now been below average for some time and point to a significant loss of momentum in private demand."

Australia's A$1.95 trillion economy has dodged a recession since the early 1990s but has now hit a soft patch, with sluggish consumer spending and benign wage growth leading to a broader slowdown.

In the quarter ended June 30, annual economic growth slowed to 1.4 per cent, the weakest in a decade, from 1.8 per cent in the previous three months.

The RBA pre-emptively responded by chopping interest rates in both June and July, taking them to a record low of 1 per cent. It has shown willingness to do more if needed.

The cuts have helped boost home prices and mortgage lending though there are few signs of growth outside of housing.

Worryingly, forward-looking indicators in the NAB survey remained subdued in August. Forward orders, the most reliable indicator of domestic demand, fell to -4 from -3 in July.

Measures of inflation were also sluggish with labour and retail costs increasing only modestly.

Despite the slowing in activity and a pull-back in expansion plans, the employment index rose 2 points to +2. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

British parliament suspended until Oct 14: government

EU-Singapore FTA particularly helpful to SMEs: Iswaran

US Democrats demand gun safety action as Congress reconvenes

UK PM Johnson insists will not ask for Brexit delay despite new law

US House steps up Trump impeachment probe

US judge blocks Trump move on asylum-seekers

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Must Read

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

Sep 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SPH, Ascott Reit, Ascendas H-Trust, SGReit, Isetan, Mercurius

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BP_condo_100919_5.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Condo buyers go for pricier, larger units in Q2

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly