You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia consumer confidence jumps to highest since 2013: survey

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 8:45 AM

2017-09-04T045619Z_685560632_RC152912B850_RTRMADP_3_AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY-GDP.JPG
A measure of Australian consumer sentiment jumped to its highest since late 2013 in July amid growing optimism on the economic outlook and on the prospect of future promised tax cuts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] A measure of Australian consumer sentiment jumped to its highest since late 2013 in July amid growing optimism on the economic outlook and on the prospect of future promised tax cuts.

A Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank survey of 1,200 people published on Wednesday showed its index of consumer sentiment climbed 3.9 per cent in July from June, when it rose 0.3 per cent.

The index was up 9.8 per cent on July last year at 106.1, meaning optimists clearly outnumbered pessimists.

The survey was conducted in the week when consumers heard that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held its cash rates at a record low 1.50 per cent for a 23rd straight month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It also followed a pledge by the Liberal National government to cut income taxes by A$140 billion over the next seven years, though much of the gains are back-loaded.

"The consumer mood showed a clear improvement in July, driven by growing optimism about the economy," said Westpac senior economist Matthew Hassan.

Its measure of economic conditions for the next 12 months climbed 3.9 per cent and that for the next five years surged 9.8 per cent.

Measures of family finances also improved, though more modestly. The index of family finances compared to a year ago rose 2.3 per cent, and the outlook for the next 12 months picked up by 2.1 per cent.

The index of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item edged up only 1.7 per cent, pointing to continued caution on spending.

"It is still 3 per centage points below its long run average and well below the levels associated with buoyant spending conditions," noted Mr Hassan.

Consumers were also guarded on housing with the "time to buy a dwelling" index falling 2.5 per cent in July. The measure of house price expectations dropped 6.2 per cent, the lowest since early 2016.

"All up, a lift in consumer demand still looks unlikely near term," Mr Hassan concluded.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

May clings to power amid Brexit resignation turmoil

EU council chief's riposte to Trump: Respect the allies you have

US to move forward on US$200b China tariff list

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

Temasek pumps more into early-stage firms in agribusiness, healthcare and digital media

Editor's Choice

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

Jul 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Exit offer: when fair is foul and foul is fair

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
3 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
4 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

2014-07-08T081013Z_827056232_GM1EA7818U601_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-HOLDINGS-REVIEW.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek pumps more into early-stage firms in agribusiness, healthcare and digital media

BT_20180711_RAJAH_3496856.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening