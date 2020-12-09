You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia consumer sentiment hits 10-year high

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 8:21 AM

nz_australia_091245.jpg
A measure of Australian consumer sentiment climbed for the fourth straight month in December to a 10-year high as the country further relaxed virus restrictions and states opened their borders to each other.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] A measure of Australian consumer sentiment climbed for the fourth straight month in December to a 10-year high as the country further relaxed virus restrictions and states opened their borders to each other.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released on Wednesday climbed 4.1 per cent in December from November, when it had risen 2.5 per cent.

The index is now 48 per cent above a nadir hit in April and has reached its highest level since October 2010 at 112, implying optimists far outnumber pessimists.

"After only eight months the evidence seems clear that sentiment has fully recovered from the Covid-19 recession," said Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans.

Australia has successfully contained the novel coronavirus and massive fiscal and monetary stimulus since March has helped blunt the shock of the pandemic to the A$2 trillion economy.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Data out on Tuesday showed Australian business confidence and conditions had surged in November to "above average" levels, in a sign economic activity in the final quarter of 2020 will remain strong after a stellar September quarter.

Australia's economy expanded by a faster-than-expected 3.3 per cent last quarter led by solid household consumption, official data this month showed.

In a sign consumer spending will remain strong through Christmas the "time to buy a major household item" sub-index lifted 0.7 per cent to be up 5.9 per cent on this time last year.

However, the "time to buy a dwelling" index moved off last month's seven year high, declining 5.9 per cent to 124.2, suggesting a turnaround in sentiment in Australia's buoyant housing markets.

The index is usually a good gauge of buyer sentiment among owner-occupiers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan's core machinery orders jump 17.1% in Oct

UK firms avoid hiring permanent staff in November lockdown

French prosecutors seek prison term for Sarkozy in graft trial

Pentagon pick shows Biden tapping Washington's 'revolving door' for aides

Biden taps General Lloyd Austin as first Black Pentagon chief

Trump signs vaccine decree after questions raised on supply

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 08:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

Quarter of forecast LNG supply needed by 2040 to meet 2°C global warming limit: Wood Mackenzie

[LONDON] Only a quarter of forecast new liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply will be needed to meet demand by 2040...

Dec 9, 2020 08:30 AM
Garage

GIC-backed DoorDash doubles valuation to raise US$3.4b in US listing: source

[NEW YORK] DoorDash on Tuesday sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at US$102 apiece, above its upwardly...

Dec 9, 2020 08:30 AM
Real Estate

AirTrunk opens its first Singapore data centre

AIRTRUNK on Wednesday opened its first Singapore data centre - located on 1.5 hectares of land in Loyang due to its...

Dec 9, 2020 08:27 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's core machinery orders jump 17.1% in Oct

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders rose 17.1 per cent in October from the previous month, government data showed...

Dec 9, 2020 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

UK firms avoid hiring permanent staff in November lockdown

[LONDON] British employers recruited fewer permanent staff during an England-wide lockdown last month, and relied...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

Some DBS users, GrabFood riders hit by glitches in their apps

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Broker's take: DBS says Medtecs a 'buy' on high margins even after pandemic

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for