You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia cuts forecasts for wages, growth and budget surplus

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S mid-year budget update showed economic reality is starting to bear down on the government's finances.

Treasury lowered its forecast surplus for the 12 months through June 2020 to A$5 billion (S$4.66 billion) from April's budget estimate of A$7.1 billion as it scaled back estimated tax revenues, according to the mid-year economic and fiscal outlook (MYEFO) released in Canberra on Monday.

It also predicted narrower surpluses for the following three fiscal years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg also cut his forecasts for gross domestic product and wages growth this fiscal year, though he dismissed concerns about the slowing economy and resisted calls for additional spending to support growth.

SEE ALSO

Real estate investment in Asia-Pac to outperform other regions in 2020: JLL

"With the budget back under control, our fiscal strategy now focuses on paying down Labor's debt with sustainable surpluses over the cycle," he told reporters after the release, referring to the opposition Labor party that lost office in 2013.

If Mr Frydenberg does manage to return the books to the black, it would be the first time since before the 2008 global financial crisis.

By sticking to a traditional conservative government playbook of trying to pay down debt, he's flying in the face of a growing global chorus calling for looser fiscal policy, most recently with government stimulus programmes announced in New Zealand and Japan.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in the meantime has cut interest rates three times since June as it tries to spur hiring and investment to revive a slowing economy.

"The MYEFO confirms that Australia's lopsided economic policy mix remains in place, and that the RBA continues to bear the burden of returning the economy to potential," said Bloomberg economist James McIntyre.

"While the economic outlook underpinning the budget has been downgraded closer toward realistic outcomes, the outlook for the unemployment rate and wages growth continues to confound, and stands in contrast to the sober low wage reality laid bare by the RBA."

The downgraded wage growth estimate of 2.5 per cent this fiscal year may still be overly optimistic. It's higher than any year-on-year result since the end of 2014 and above the central bank's 2.3 per cent forecast.

While GDP growth has failed to reach even 2 per cent this year, the budget has been bolstered by commodity prices that have stayed well above forecasts. Iron ore is assumed to decline towards US$55 per tonne by the end of June 2020, according to the release.

S&P Global Ratings, in a statement after the budget update, reiterated that it expects the government to maintain strong fiscal settings in order to retain the economy's AAA rating. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

China won't resort to massive infrastructure stimulus as investment slows

US$5b flee Hong Kong funds amid unrest: Bank of England

Hong Kong needs to do more to stop violence, resolve problems: government

14 miners dead after southwest China mine blast

Singapore non-oil exports continue slide in November

Australia's central bank opens door to Feb rate cut if needed

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 02:53 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher supported by US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, supported by rallies in US shares to record levels due to euphoria...

Dec 17, 2019 02:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove Q1 profit up 1.2% on better nitrile glove sales

TOP Glove’s net profit edged up 1.2 per cent to RM111.4 million (S$36.4 million) for its first quarter ended Nov 30...

Dec 17, 2019 02:07 PM
Stocks

Taiwan's stock benchmark hits 12,000 for the first time since 1990

[TOKYO] Taiwan's success in retaking a slice of the global technology supply chain amid the trade war is paying off...

Dec 17, 2019 01:46 PM
Garage

Indonesia's Alpha JWC Ventures closes US$123m tech fund

[SINGAPORE] Alpha JWC Ventures, an Indonesian firm co-founded by a former banker turned venture capitalist, has...

Dec 17, 2019 01:44 PM
Life & Culture

'Star Wars' grips Hollywood with 'Rise of Skywalker' premiere

[LOS ANGELES] The final film in the epic Star Wars trilogy of trilogies brought Hollywood to a standstill...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly