Australia declares first confirmed case of coronavirus

Sat, Jan 25, 2020 - 9:24 AM

Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the state of Victoria, with the patient hospitalised in a stable condition in a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria health officials said on Saturday.
PHOTO: AFP

[MELBOURNE] Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the state of Victoria, with the patient hospitalised in a stable condition in a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria health officials said on Saturday.

The Chinese national, in his 50s, arrived from China on Jan 19 on a flight from Guangzhou, Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told journalists.

"It is important to stress that there is no cause for alarm to the community," Ms Mikakos said. "The patient is isolated and is undergoing treatment and we do not have any further suspected cases at this stage."

REUTERS

