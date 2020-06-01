You are here

Australia eases social distancing restrictions as economic recovery efforts intensify

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 8:55 AM

Several Australian states eased social distancing restrictions further on Monday, allowing restaurants to host more people and public attractions to reopen, as Canberra moves to revive the country's ailing economy.
Australia has recorded about 7,200 coronavirus cases and 103...

