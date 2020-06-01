Australia eases social distancing restrictions as economic recovery efforts intensify

Get our introductory offer at only
[SYDNEY] Several Australian states eased social distancing restrictions further on Monday, allowing restaurants to host more people and public attractions to reopen, as Canberra moves to revive the country's ailing economy.
Australia has recorded about 7,200 coronavirus cases and 103...
