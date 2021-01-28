You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia extends New Zealand 'travel bubble' pause amid new Covid-19 cases

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 11:49 AM

af_auckland_280154.jpg
Australia on Thursday extended its suspension of quarantine-free travel with New Zealand, as the Pacific Island nation investigated two new positive cases of the South African Covid-19 variant.
PHOTO: AFP

[WELLINGTON] Australia on Thursday extended its suspension of quarantine-free travel with New Zealand, as the Pacific Island nation investigated two new positive cases of the South African Covid-19 variant.

Australian Acting Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said the travel pause on...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Philippine economy shrinks more than expected on weak demand

AstraZeneca to produce 90 million Covid-19 vaccine shots in Japan

Singapore's resident employment levels back at pre-Covid levels: MOM

Five-pronged strategy to build up Singapore as e-commerce hub: Chan Chun Sing

China wants to work with foreign peers on anti-trust issues: central bank vice-governor

In multiple messsages, Biden warns Beijing over expansionism

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 11:41 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M, Borr Drilling defer delivery of five jackup rigs for the second time

KEPPEL Corp announced on Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) had...

Jan 28, 2021 11:30 AM
Real Estate

UK high streets are emptying at the fastest pace on record

[LONDON] Store and office vacancies are surging across the UK as the pandemic hammers retailers and workers stay at...

Jan 28, 2021 11:24 AM
Government & Economy

Philippine economy shrinks more than expected on weak demand

[MANILA] The Philippine economy contracted more than economists expected in the fourth quarter, capping its worst...

Jan 28, 2021 11:03 AM
Transport

Cathay Pacific shares plunge 8% in Hong Kong over finance woes

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong's marquee carrier Cathay Pacific plunged on Thursday after the struggling airline...

Jan 28, 2021 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

AstraZeneca to produce 90 million Covid-19 vaccine shots in Japan

[TOKYO] AstraZeneca has told Japan's health ministry it would produce more than 90 million coronavirus vaccine shots...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China wants to work with foreign peers on anti-trust issues: central bank vice-governor

Singapore stocks slide at Thursday's open; STI down 1.3%

Hong Kong: Stocks begin sharply lower on Thursday

Epic battle over GameStop as 'nerds' take on Wall Street

In multiple messsages, Biden warns Beijing over expansionism

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for