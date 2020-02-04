You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia eyes second flight from Wuhan as evacuees arrive on Christmas Island

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 10:59 AM

AB_australia_040220.jpg
Australia may arrange a second flight out of China's Wuhan city after a first plane load of evacuees arrived in the Indian Ocean territory of Christmas Island, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia may arrange a second flight out of China's Wuhan city after a first plane load of evacuees arrived in the Indian Ocean territory of Christmas Island, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

Some 241 passengers on the initial flight will be quarantined for two weeks at the remote island, about 1,400km northwest of mainland Australia, as a precaution to prevent the spread of a new flu-like coronavirus.

A Qantas Airways Ltd 747 carrying the evacuees and Department of Health officials landed at a military airbase north of Perth, where passengers were transferred to two smaller planes for the flight to Christmas Island. The first of the chartered flights landed on Christmas Island on Tuesday morning.

"All Australians who were on our flight out of Wuhan have arrived safely," Mr Morrison said in a series of posts on his verified Twitter account, calling the evacuation a "complex and very challenging operation".

"We are now working with the Chinese authorities on a possible second assisted departure flight for Australians seeking to leave Wuhan," Mr Morrison added.

SEE ALSO

Chinese cities to lose crucial Emirates flights as virus spreads

Australia has said it plans to keep evacuees on Christmas Island for two weeks, the maximum incubation period of the newly identified virus which has sparked a global health emergency and killed more than 400 people in China, mostly in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.

Mr Morrison said Australia had also been working with New Zealand to share some seats on a plane organised by its trans-Tasman neighbour.

An evacuation flight chartered by Air New Zealand had left Wuhan with 70 New Zealanders and an unspecified number of Australians on board and was expected to arrive in Auckland on Tuesday, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Australian citizens would be transferred from Auckland to Christmas Island, New Zealand Health Minister David Clark has said.

In addition to the 241 evacuees taken to Christmas Island, Mr Morrison said two passengers on the Qantas flight, a pregnant woman and her partner, "have been transferred to Perth and are in isolation there."

Wuhan in Hubei province has been in lockdown to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 414 people in the province. The first death from the virus outside China was reported on Sunday in the Philippines.

There were 600 Australians registered in the Hubei region as of last week.

Australia on Saturday followed the United States in barring entry to all foreign nationals travelling from mainland China and raised its travel warning for China to the highest level, advising people against visiting the country at all.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

'Open bar' for rats as Paris pension strikes hit waste collection

Hong Kong's striking hospital workers pose new threat to Beijing

China's massive economic power shapes global response to coronavirus outbreak

UK journalists walk out in government briefing protest

G-7 health ministers agree on coordinated approach to coronavirus: Germany

Italy 2020 public finances make good start with Jan surplus

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 10:49 AM
Energy & Commodities

China's biggest LNG buyers mulling force majeure amid virus fight: sources

[SINGAPORE] China's big state-owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) importers are considering force majeure declarations...

Feb 4, 2020 10:40 AM
Transport

Chinese cities to lose crucial Emirates flights as virus spreads

[DUBAI] Gulf carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways were told to halt flights to all Chinese cities apart from Beijing...

Feb 4, 2020 10:27 AM
Transport

Shares of AirAsia, AirAsia X fall after CEO, chairman step aside

[KUALA LUMPUR] Shares of budget airline AirAsia Group and its long-haul subsidiary, AirAsia X, fell in early trade...

Feb 4, 2020 10:25 AM
Energy & Commodities

Commodities to take bigger hit from coronavirus than from Sars: DBS

DBS Group Research on Monday said the novel coronavirus will have a larger negative impact on commodity demand and...

Feb 4, 2020 10:17 AM
Consumer

Chinese abandon food delivery fearing drivers will spread virus

[HONG KONG] The deadly coronavirus is disrupting China's enormous food-delivery networks, complicating daily life...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly