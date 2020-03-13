You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia injects A$17.6b stimulus to curb Covid-19 impact

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S government said it would pump A$17.6 billion (S$15.7 billion) into the economy to try to stop the novel coronavirus outbreak triggering a recession, as it weighed an extension of travel restrictions following a formal pandemic declaration.

The country's first stimulus package since the 2008 global financial crisis, which helped Australia avert a recession then, illustrates the lengths the government will take to pare the economic impact of the outbreak.

Despite only affecting about 130 people in Australia so far, with three confirmed deaths, economists expect the outbreak, classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, to cause a recession in the second quarter.

The package will subsidise the wages of 120,000 apprentices, offer one-off cash payments for welfare recipients and give up to A$25,000 to small businesses, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a news conference in Canberra on Thursday.

SEE ALSO

World stocks plunge into bear market after US travel curbs

"This is a comprehensive, a well-thought-through, a well-targeted plan, which is designed to support the Australian economy and jobs and businesses through the difficult months ahead," Mr Morrison said.

More than six million welfare recipients, notably pensioners and unemployed citizens, will get a one-off cash payment of A$750 from March 31, he added.

Speaking with the Prime Minister, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said most of the package would be spent immediately, potentially boosting the economy by 1.5 percentage points in the second quarter.

Australia has not experienced a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, since the early 1990s.

"The package won't super-charge the economy. Neither does it guarantee that the economy won't slip into recession. But it is a good first step," said Craig James, chief economist, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

News of the stimulus came minutes before US president Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on incoming travel from continental Europe, sending Australian stocks, which were trading down about 3 per cent, tumbling to close down 7.4 per cent.

The effects of the stimulus package remain unclear while the pandemic widens. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Second support package could be larger, more immediate: economists

No going to Dorscon Red, but Covid-19 outbreak could last a year or longer: PM Lee

Businesses hope for speedy aid to address immediate needs

More support for hard-hit sectors in Singapore

Trump's Europe ban rocks travellers and markets

European Central Bank ramps up stimulus but stops short of rate cut

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil communications secretary, who met Trump, tests positive for coronavirus

[SAO PAULO] A Brazilian government official who attended an official meeting at Donald Trump's resort in Florida on...

Mar 12, 2020 11:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling slides as growing coronavirus turmoil boosts dollar

[LONDON] Sterling tanked to five-month lows on Thursday, weighed down by worsening market turmoil after US President...

Mar 12, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

ECB to split teams on coronavirus; Lagarde, De Guindos to work apart

[LONDON] European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Vice President Luis de Guindos won't appear together...

Mar 12, 2020 11:21 PM
Consumer

Don't panic over coronavirus as food is plentiful, says Tesco boss

[LONDON] Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco can keep shelves stocked and withstand shopper hoarding over...

Mar 12, 2020 10:58 PM
Energy & Commodities

Even gold is no haven for investors rocked by global market rout

[NEW YORK] Gold joined other markets on their way down as investors spooked by a global equity rout cashed in on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.