You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia June retail sales post fastest growth in 4 months

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 10:26 AM

BP_AustRetail_020819_52.jpg
Australian retail sales rose more than expected in June in a sign recent mortgage rate cuts and a bottoming in the country's housing prices had lifted the consumer mood.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales rose more than expected in June in a sign recent mortgage rate cuts and a bottoming in the country's housing prices had lifted the consumer mood.

Friday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed retail sales climbed 0.4 per cent in June after a 0.1 per cent gain in May, above analysts' forecast for a 0.3 per cent rise.

That was the best monthly growth since February when retail sales jumped 0.8 per cent.

Quarterly data was disappointing though as sales added just 0.2 per cent in inflation-adjusted terms in the three months to June following an already sedate March quarter. Analysts were looking for a 0.3 per cent rise.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The soft result suggests retail sales barely contributed to growth in Australia's A$1.9 trillion economy in the June quarter. Household spending accounts for around 57 per cent of annual gross domestic product.

The quarterly weakness in volumes was led by household goods and food. Department stores, cafes, restaurants and takeaways, and clothing all ticked higher.

Consumer spending has been under pressure in Australia from record-high household debt, sluggish wage growth and falling house prices.

Tepid consumption is a major source of worry for the RBA which, in June, eased its benchmark cash rate for the first time since August 2016 and quickly followed up with a second cut to an all-time low of 1.00 per cent last month.

Financial markets are pricing in a real chance of a third cut to 0.75 per cent before Christmas. With another 25-basis-point easing already priced in, the local dollar barely moved at US$0.6804.

Australia's property market is already showing some early signs of revival while consumer mood is also helped by government tax rebates to millions of households.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Granddaughter of Robert F Kennedy dies after overdose at family’s compound

Blow for British PM Johnson after by-election defeat

Japan to remove Seoul from favoured export partner 'white list'

Signs of an end to the tech slump offer hope to Asia's economies

From phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars

Iran says ready for worst in battle to save nuclear deal amid standoff with US

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Must Read

nz_ocbc_020829.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

nz_uob_020824.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

KPMG to give 20% pay bump to auditors for chartered accountant qualification

Aug 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, UOB, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm, Mandarin Oriental, Hi-P, A-HTrust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly