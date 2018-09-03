You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia manufacturing activity rebounds in August: surveys

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 9:29 AM

[SYDNEY] Australian manufacturers reported that activity picked up in August after a soft July, with new orders and exports rebounding in a positive sign for employment and economic growth.

The Commonwealth Bank/Markit purchasing managers index firmed to 53.2 in August, from 52.4 in July, with sales and new orders both improving. A result above 50.0 represents expansion.

Another survey by the Australian Industry Group (AIG) found its main activity index rebounded by 4.7 points to 56.7 in August, led by a jump in export orders.

Both surveys showed some pickup in price pressures, partly because of higher oil and raw material costs. Drought conditions on the eastern coast of Australia were also having an impact.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Food and beverage manufacturers are reporting disrupted supply and higher prices of raw agricultural inputs, while manufacturers operating in the metals and machinery and equipment sub-sectors who sell to the agricultural sector or its supply chain are reporting reduced sales," the AIG reported. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Indonesia to work with Alibaba's Jack Ma to increase exports: minister

Qatar plans to invest billions of dollars in Germany: report

Brexit could sway Scottish voters towards independence from UK: poll

Philippines' Duterte eyes arms deals on Israel trip

JD.com billionaire arrested and released in US over sexual misconduct allegations

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Singapore makes collecting NRIC numbers, making copies of identity card illegal from Sept 1, 2019
2 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
3 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
4 Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase
5 Nets appoints OCBC COO Ching Wei Hong as next chairman
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BP_happiness_030918_4.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Relationships give Singaporeans satisfaction, but tangibles fall short

BT_20180903_MRLAZADA3X03V_3549515.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Startups

Lazada gets exec president as Alibaba tackles transition

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening