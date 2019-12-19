You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia must respect China if relations are to improve - Chinese envoy

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 10:27 AM

nz_cheng_191246.jpg
In rare public comments, Cheng Jingye, China's ambassador to Australia, described 2019 as a "mixed year" for the relationship.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

 

[SYDNEY] Australia must abandon criticism of China and see the development of its largest trading partner as an opportunity if bilateral relations are to improve, Beijing's ambassador to Canberra said on Thursday.

Relations between Australia and its most important trading partner have deteriorated in recent years amid accusations that China is meddling in Australia's domestic affairs. Canberra also fears China is seeking undue influence in the Pacific region.

Souring relations have strained bilateral trade, prompting some business executives to urge Australia's conservative government to prioritise economic policy above national security and human rights.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In rare public comments, Cheng Jingye, China's ambassador to Australia, described 2019 as a "mixed year" for the relationship.

SEE ALSO

China calls expulsion of diplomats from US a 'mistake'

"I think it is important ... to look at each other's development as an opportunity, rather than a threat," Mr Cheng told reporters in Sydney.

Australia has for months sought to ease bilateral tensions by refraining from public criticism of China.

But in recent weeks, several senior government officials have said Canberra would not be silenced about concerns such as China's militarisation of the South China Sea, its treatment of ethnic minorities and its detention of Australian citizens.

In October, Australia drew a rebuke from China when it said it would continue to speak about the treatment of the Uighur people in Xinjiang province in China.

China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in remote Xinjiang it describes as "vocational training centres" intended to stamp out extremism and teach new skills.

The United Nations says at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained.

Mr Cheng denied the allegations.

"Uighurs in detention is utterly fake news," said Mr Cheng, who then showed journalists a video that portrayed Uighurs as radicals.

Mr Cheng also denied Australia's allegations that China was mistreating a Chinese-born Australian writer detained by Beijing for almost a year.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australian consular officials who recently visited Yang had reported "unacceptable" conditions, including isolation and daily interrogations, sometimes while he was shackled.

Cheng insisted China is treating Yang Hengjun, a former Chinese diplomat turned online journalist and blogger, humanely.

Yang was formally arrested in August on suspicion of espionage, seven months after he was detained in the southern city of Guangzhou.

Espionage is punishable by death in China.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Australian jobs rebound in Nov, pares risk of Feb rate cut

Japan PM Abe's aide criticises Bank of Japan's negative rate policy

UK companies fear hit from Brexit migration rules: CBI

Bank of England to stay on hold as Brexit saga plays on

New Zealand economic growth accelerated in Q3

Bushfire state of emergency declared in Australia

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 10:34 AM
Government & Economy

Australian jobs rebound in Nov, pares risk of Feb rate cut

[SYDNEY] Australian employment rebounded sharply in November after a shock drop the previous month, while the...

Dec 19, 2019 09:57 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares edge up on tech, gold firms; New Zealand scales new peak

[BENGALURU] Australian shares inched up in narrow ranges on Thursday buoyed by gains in technology and gold firms,...

Dec 19, 2019 09:53 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS sees hospitality sector as S-Reit 'dark horse' for 2020

THE hospitality sector may be the "dark horse" among Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) next year,...

UPDATED 26 min ago
Dec 19, 2019 09:44 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open on upside

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started with small gains on Thursday morning as investors begin to wind down for the...

Dec 19, 2019 09:31 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.12%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Thursday following mixed sentiments in US markets overnight, with Singapore's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly