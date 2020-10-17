You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia-New Zealand travel bubble hits a snag

Sat, Oct 17, 2020 - 12:22 PM

nz_sydney_171074.jpg
The fledgling travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand hit an early snag after 17 passengers who flew into Sydney on Friday broke the rules and caught a connecting flight to Melbourne.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[SYDNEY] The fledgling travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand hit an early snag after 17 passengers who flew into Sydney on Friday broke the rules and caught a connecting flight to Melbourne.

In an effort to boost tourism, Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government is encouraging...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Moody's cuts UK's debt rating on weak economic growth

Cut pay only if needed to minimise retrenchments: NWC

Singapore key exports tipped to cool towards year-end

New IBF-MAS survey to project job losses, placements in financial sector

Lockdowns in Malaysia 'will affect sentiment more than business'

Iras collects S$53.5b in tax revenues for FY2019/20

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 17, 2020 12:11 PM
Banking & Finance

Chinese banking regulator fines China Construction Bank $1m for violations

[SHANGHAI] The Chinese banking regulator said on Saturday it had fined a branch of the China Construction Bank (CCB...

Oct 17, 2020 12:01 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong could halt plan for vacancy tax on apartments

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong government is considering suspending a plan that would have introduced a vacancy tax on...

Oct 17, 2020 11:24 AM
Banking & Finance

HSBC draws criticism despite net zero pledge

[LONDON] HSBC has attracted criticism following its recent announcement that it will align the CO2 emissions of the...

Oct 17, 2020 10:59 AM
Transport

Boeing Max judged safe to fly by Europe's aviation regulator

[LONDON] Europe's top aviation regulator said he's satisfied that changes to Boeing Co.'s 737 Max have made the...

Oct 17, 2020 09:03 AM
Transport

Air Canada CEO to retire in February as pandemic roils industry

[BENGALURU] Air Canada's president and chief executive, Calin Rovinescu, will retire next February after 11 years in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US: Wall Street ends mixed, tech shares see late selloff

UK data privacy watchdog slashes British Airways fine as virus bites

Europe: Vaccine hopes, upbeat earnings power shares

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for