You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia Q1 GDP growth beats expectations

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 9:52 AM

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY-HOUSING-CREDIT-URBAN-PLANNING-032715.jpg
Australia's economy entered its 27th year without a recession thanks to bumper exports and a jump in business investment, although uncertainty over the outlook for household consumption and global trade remains a worry.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australia's economy entered its 27th year without a recession thanks to bumper exports and a jump in business investment, although uncertainty over the outlook for household consumption and global trade remains a worry.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 1 per cent in the first quarter, from an upwardly revised 0.5 per cent in the December quarter, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Annual growth sprang ahead to 3.1 per cent, from December quarter's 2.4 per cent.

The result just topped market forecasts of growth of 0.9 per cent for the quarter and 2.8 per cent on-year, pushing the local dollar up a quarter of a  cent to US$0.7660.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had sounded upbeat about future economic growth on Tuesday but kept interest rates steady at 1.5 per cent in anticipation of a gradual revival in inflation.

Investors suspect policy will stay on hold for a long time to come and interbank futures are not fully priced for a hike until September 2019.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Australian winemakers urge PM to mend fences with China

Qatar says it wants to join NATO

US Treasury Secretary said to favour less-sweeping investment limits for China

Trump fires aide who joked about 'dying' war hero John McCain

Harsh Trump trade policies weigh on US CEO sentiment

China offers to buy US$70b in US goods: report

Editor's Choice

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

Jun 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Additional judicial manager files writ of summons against Acesian Partners

Jun 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Straits Trading, CFM Holdings, Ramba Energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening