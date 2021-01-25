Australia regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SYDNEY] Australia's therapeutic goods regulator has conditionally approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use after determining that it met strict standards for safety, quality and efficacy, the federal government said on Monday.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration's (TGA)...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes