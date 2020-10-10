You are here

Australia reports no Covid-19 deaths for third day, hotspot faces longer lockdown

Sat, Oct 10, 2020 - 1:35 PM

Australia recorded no coronavirus deaths for a third straight day on Saturday, but its hotspot city of Melbourne faced a prolonged lockdown as new infections stayed stubbornly above the target for re-opening.
[MELBOURNE] Australia recorded no coronavirus deaths for a third straight day on Saturday, but its hotspot city of Melbourne faced a prolonged lockdown as new infections stayed stubbornly above the target for re-opening.

The southeastern state of Victoria reported 14 new cases, taking the...

