You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia sees zero local Covid cases for first time since June

Sun, Nov 01, 2020 - 1:22 PM

rk_aus_011120.jpg
Australia on Sunday recorded its first day with no local cases of coronavirus transmission since June even as a growing number of other countries impose renewed measures to stem the resurgent pandemic.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australia on Sunday recorded its first day with no local cases of coronavirus transmission since June even as a growing number of other countries impose renewed measures to stem the resurgent pandemic.

The milestone, announced by Health Minister Greg Hunt on Twitter, comes as...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Fed in holding pattern amid tense US election

Trump, Biden hit key states on final weekend before vote

Fears of transition 'chaos' if Biden defeats Trump

Melbourne enjoys first weekend out of lockdown as Covid-19 cases dwindle

Hong Kong media boss distances himself from contentious Hunter Biden-China report

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 1, 2020 01:33 PM
Consumer

Macau's gambling revenues dive 72.5% in Oct

[HONG KONG] Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 72.5 per cent in October year-on-year, extending the steep coronavirus...

Nov 1, 2020 01:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's CNOOC and Sinopec issue first LNG tenders on Shanghai gas exchange

[SINGAPORE] China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) and Sinopec issued the first tenders to buy liquefied natural...

Nov 1, 2020 01:21 PM
Garage

Airport transfer startup Blacklane bets on intercity trips to revive Covid-hit business

[BERLIN] German chauffeur service Blacklane, specialised in airport transfers, is looking to tap into demand for...

Nov 1, 2020 01:11 PM
Government & Economy

Fed in holding pattern amid tense US election

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy setting committee meets this week at a turbulent time: one day...

Nov 1, 2020 12:51 PM
Government & Economy

Trump, Biden hit key states on final weekend before vote

[READING] Donald Trump, challenger Joe Biden and their top surrogates barreled through crucial states in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

With Robinsons closing, what lies ahead for its peers?

Fears of transition 'chaos' if Biden defeats Trump

ExxonMobil to hold review before confirming Singapore job cuts

Free speech has limits, Canada's Trudeau says

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for