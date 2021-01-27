You are here

Australia set for 10th day of no local Covid-19 cases

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 10:52 AM

Australia is on track for a 10th day of no new local Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, allowing its most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) to relax coronavirus restrictions after controlling a fast-spreading cluster.
[SYDNEY] Australia is on track for a 10th day of no new local Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, allowing its most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) to relax coronavirus restrictions after controlling a fast-spreading cluster.

NSW has recorded no local cases for 10 days after low single...

