You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia strips citizenship from alleged ISIS recruiter

Sat, Dec 29, 2018 - 2:13 PM

[SYDNEY] The Australian government has stripped citizenship from a man it believes is a top recruiter for Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Australia's home affairs minister said on Saturday.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said Melbourne-born Neil Prakash had been central to ISIS's efforts in the Middle East, was "a very dangerous individual" and had his citizenship stripped.

"If given the opportunity Prakash would harm or kill Australians and our country is a safer place for him having lost his Australian citizenship," Mr Dutton said in a televised news conference.

Prakash has been in Turkey on trial for terrorism-related activities since being caught there in October 2016 after leaving ISIS-controlled territory.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He is wanted in Australia over terrorism-related activities including an alleged plot to behead a police officer.

Under Australia's citizenship laws, a dual national can lose their Australian citizenship if they act contrary to their allegiance to Australia by choosing to be involved in terrorism.

ISIS was declared a terrorist organisation in May 2016 for this purpose, the Home Affairs Office said in a statement, and Prakash is the 12th person to be stripped of citizenship so far.

Mr Dutton said the law prevents the government from rendering somebody stateless so they must have Australian citizenship and citizenship of another country.

Prakash, whose mother was Cambodian and father was Fijian, held both Australian and Fijian citizenship through his father.

Mr Dutton said Australia's internal spy agency the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (Asio) had thwarted 14 attempted attacks including a plan to smuggle explosives onto an A380 flight to the Middle East.

"The threat is very real," he said.

"The priority for us is to make sure that people like Neil Prakash don't come back to Australia. We don't want them here."

Prakash has been notified of the decision by letter, and the Fijian government has also been notified, according to a source close to the Australian government.

Prakash has been linked to several Australia-based attack plans and has appeared in ISIS videos and magazines. Australia says he actively recruited Australian men, women and children and encouraged acts of militancy.

Australia has been pressing Turkey to extradite Prakash since he was first detained, but the request was rejected in July. It will remain in place until the conclusion of his case and any custodial sentence, The Australian newspaper reported.

Canberra cancelled Prakash's passport in 2014 and announced financial sanctions in 2015, which cover anyone giving him financial assistance, with punishment of up to 10 years in jail.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Canadian detained in China has been released

China to punish athletic doping as criminal offence: state media

Earthquake of 6.9 strikes off Philippines, tsunami waves possible

A week into government shutdown, ire turns to fear for Federal workers

China allows first-ever US rice imports ahead of trade talks

'We're not in crisis': New Saudi foreign minister takes the reins

Editor's Choice

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

Dec 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysian theme park operator seeks Catalist listing in Singapore

Most Read

1 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX

Must Read

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

BT_20181229_SPCANOPY29HDN1_3654762.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Garage

Canopy Power raises the eco element in island paradise resorts

BT_20181229_SHUT29_3654241.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Government & Economy

US government shutdown likely to extend into 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening