You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia targets Indian investment to develop remote north amid China tensions

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 9:38 AM

ak_ind_2001.jpg
Australia's government aims to boost investment from India to develop its remote north, seen as a front door to lucrative Asian markets, amid concerns that tighter regulatory oversight and diplomatic tensions with Beijing will curb Chinese spending.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's government aims to boost investment from India to develop its remote north, seen as a front door to lucrative Asian markets, amid concerns that tighter regulatory oversight and diplomatic tensions with Beijing will curb Chinese spending.

While much of the foreign spending in the region has come from China in recent years, Australia's Minister for Northern Australia, Matt Canavan, acknowledged in a newspaper interview on Monday that Canberra's relationship with Beijing has changed, intensifying the pressure to diversify infrastructure ties.

"It is a more volatile environment and a totally different playing field than what we had five years ago," Mr Canavan told The Australian newspaper, in comments confirmed by government officials contacted by Reuters.

"India and Southeast Asia will account for more of the growth in demand for Australian resource commodities than any other region, including China."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australia's relationship with China has been strained in recent years amid Canberra's allegations that Beijing is meddling in its domestic affairs.

SEE ALSO

Protests and outrage as Siemens backs Australian mine project

In September, Reuters reported Australian intelligence had found China was responsible for a cyber-attack on the national parliament and three largest political parties earlier this year.

China's foreign ministry denied involvement in any hacking attacks and said the internet was full of theories that were hard to trace.

India is Canberra's fourth-largest trading partner, worth A$29.1 billion (S$27 billion) in 2018, though New Delhi is a relatively small investor into Australia, government data shows.

Some Indian investment has been controversial, most notably Adani Enterprises' planned coal mine in outback Australia.

First acquired by Adani in 2010, the project is slated to produce 8-10 million tonnes of thermal coal a year and cost up to US$1.5 billion, but has been mired in court battles and opposition from green groups.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 20, 2020 09:33 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares buoyed by material, energy stocks; New Zealand down

[BENGALURU] Australian shares hit a new record high on Monday driven by material and energy stocks and supported by...

Jan 20, 2020 09:31 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Monday despite Wall Street record highs; STI down 0.03%

SINGAPORE shares started the week lower despite another record-setting US market session at Friday's close.

Jan 20, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.15...

Jan 20, 2020 09:14 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Olam, SCI, MNACT, Dasin Retail Trust, EHT, Union Gas

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday.

Jan 20, 2020 09:09 AM
Transport

High hopes as Austria's new night train sets off for Brussels

[VIENNA] The first night train to set off for Belgium in 16 years departed from Vienna on Sunday, carrying Austrian...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly