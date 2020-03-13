Australia tells citizens to reconsider all foreign travel amid virus pandemic

Australia on Friday warned citizens the novel coronavirus pandemic is now so widespread that they should reconsider all foreign travel, as the government moved to halt events of more than 500 people.

"We now advise all Australians to reconsider their need to travel overseas at this time, regardless of their destination, age or health," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, stepping up measures to slow the spread of the disease. AFP