You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia tightens scrutiny on foreign takeovers

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 9:47 AM

rk_DeutscheBank_310320.jpg
Australia's tighter scrutiny on foreign takeovers is to protect domestic firms from getting picked up at times of weakness, according to Deutsche Bank.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's tighter scrutiny on foreign takeovers is to protect domestic firms from getting picked up at times of weakness, according to Deutsche Bank.

The country on Monday announced that foreign investments, regardless of size, must seek approval by the nation's investment review board. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the new rules were "temporary and are designed to protect Australia's national interest" as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

"It's not a blanket ban but really just firing a warning shot out there," said Alex Cartel, head of investment banking coverage for Australia at Deutsche Bank. "From their perspective, it's about ensuring we come out the other side of this phase in the same position as we went in as much as we can."

While Mr Frydenberg stressed that it's not an investment freeze, the new measure is set to deter any foreign suitor looking to take advantage of what could be Australia's first recession in 30 years, with some companies already tapping credit lines and selling new shares to raise funds. It also underscores the government's efforts to reassure corporate confidence after local asset prices plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Frydenberg said he will continue to review foreign investment proposals against the national interest on a case-by-case basis and will apply conditions to address identified risks when appropriate.

SEE ALSO

Australia's top retail bank boss warns of sharp economic slowdown

The change will effectively put all foreign investors under the same scrutiny applicable to overseas governments, said Malcolm Brennan, a Canberra-based partner at law firm King & Wood Mallesons. The measures could potentially lead to a backlog of deals for reviews, while transactions that could save jobs or even boost employment will likely be fast-tracked, he said.

The government said on Monday that it will prioritise urgent applications for investments that protect and support Australian businesses and jobs, while the review board will extend timeframes for reviewing applications from 30 days to up to six months.

"Proposals like internal reorganisations where you're just reshuffling the deck chairs for a slightly better tax outcome, they will now take six months or FIRB (Foreign Investment Review Board) might even tell you to come back later," Mr Brennan said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

China's March official factory activity unexpectedly expands after steep contraction

US coronavirus death toll passes 3,000: Johns Hopkins University

New Zealand extends state of emergency to stop Covid-19 spread

Trump says coronavirus travel ban may extend to more countries

Trump says more than 1 million Americans have been tested for coronavirus

Money FM podcast: Will Resilience stimulate the Singapore economy?

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 09:52 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off Tuesday on a strong note following a positive lead from Wall Street, with...

Mar 31, 2020 09:37 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher tracking US gains; STI up 2.5%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Tuesday after US stocks had closed higher overnight despite a sharp increase in...

Mar 31, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 9.6...

Mar 31, 2020 09:16 AM
Government & Economy

China's March official factory activity unexpectedly expands after steep contraction

[BEIJING] Factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March after contracting sharply to a record low, but...

Mar 31, 2020 09:15 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus death toll passes 3,000: Johns Hopkins University

[WASHINGTON] The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 3,000 on Monday, according to the running tally...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.