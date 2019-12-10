You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia to post worst profit growth in Asia Pacific next year

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 7:50 AM

rk_ ASX_101219.jpg
Earnings for the S&P/ASX 200 Index are seen rising 4.2 per cent, less than half the increase that MSCI's broadest measure for Asian stocks is expected to achieve, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Australia's benchmark index reached a record high last month and is tied with Taiwan as the region's second-best performer in 2019.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australia is expected to post the worst profit growth in Asia next year as a weak domestic economy stokes consumer caution and the banking sector deals with a litany of scandals.

Earnings for the S&P/ASX 200 Index are seen rising 4.2 per cent, less than half the increase that MSCI's broadest measure for Asian stocks is expected to achieve, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Australia's benchmark index reached a record high last month and is tied with Taiwan as the region's second-best performer in 2019.

Record low interest rates have helped prop up the benchmark index and overshadowed troubling economic signals for corporate Australia, said Aaron Binsted, a portfolio manager at Lazard Asset Management.

The nation's economy slowed last quarter as cuts to mortgage rates and taxes failed to spur household spending, which grew at its slowest pace in a decade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's a bit of a grind here for the domestic Australian economy," said Adrian Ezquerro, head of investments at Clime Investment Management. "You can see that in the earnings forecasts."

SEE ALSO

Australia: Energy stocks lift shares; a2 Milk drags on New Zealand

Banks, which make up a large portion of Australia's benchmark, are also bringing down earnings expectations for the broader market, Mr Ezquerro said. Mounting misconduct costs, lack of credit growth and falling interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia are eating into profits. Earnings for the nation's biggest lenders are set to be the lowest since late 2010, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

"We're yet to see strong drivers of profitability," said Dermot Ryan, a portfolio manager at AMP Capital Investors. "The consumer is cautious, we see it across media and consumption at the moment."

Still, investors should be able to look through short-term softness in companies exposed to the nation's rebounding property market, said Natalie Tam, investment director for Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"The RBA edging rates down has really supported the housing market, and over time, that will support consumer spending," she said. "It's just that it's going to take time."

ANALYST ANGST

Sell-side analysts remain cautious about the outlook for Australia, with buy ratings on ASX 200 stocks languishing near 16-year lows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Earnings will continue to moderate until an economic revival kicks off late next year, Morgan Stanley strategists led by Nathan Lim wrote last month. The weak outlook "amplifies" stretched valuations on the nation's benchmark, prompting the broker to downgrade Australia in favor of international equities.

Goldman Sachs Group is forecasting a global economic recovery next year, but is skeptical Australian shares will see much benefit.

"We are more cautious on the near-term outlook in Australia given macro data have continued to disappoint," analysts led by Matthew Ross wrote in a Dec 3 note. "Domestic cyclicals have been left behind in the recent global rally, and we expect this trend will continue."

Even so, Goldman still sees some winners, including miners and companies with strong offshore earnings that are likely to benefit from a global economic recovery, the analysts wrote.

BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 07:10 AM
Life & Culture

Princess Diana's 'Travolta' dress brushed off at auction

[LONDON] A midnight blue velvet gown worn by Princess Diana as she danced with John Travolta at the White House got...

Dec 10, 2019 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

UK PM Johnson pockets reporter's phone in hospital row

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused on Monday of grabbing a journalist's phone and putting it...

Dec 10, 2019 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

US, Mexico agree to USMCA labour law guarantees: report

[WASHINGTON] US and Mexican trade negotiators have reached a deal making changes to labour enforcement under a new...

Dec 10, 2019 07:02 AM
Garage

Uber nears deal for self-driving car simulation startup: report

[BENGALURU] Uber Technologies Inc is in advanced negotiations to acquire Foresight, a startup that develops...

Dec 10, 2019 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

US Army preparing biggest European deployment in years

[WASHINGTON] The US Army is planning its biggest deployment of troops to Europe in 25 years, with 20,000 troops...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly