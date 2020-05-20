You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia to relax some domestic travel curbs

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 8:45 AM

AB_qantas_200520.jpg
Australians in the country's most populous state will be able to vacation within its borders next month, when art galleries and museums will also reopen, as officials seek to boost an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MELBOURNE] Australians in the country's most populous state will be able to vacation within its borders next month, when art galleries and museums will also reopen, as officials seek to boost an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The move will allow New South Wales state, home...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US virus deaths projected to top 113,000 by mid-June: models

China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany

France revises down coronavirus death toll

US extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders

UK Labour party cancels annual conference

World Bank warns pandemic could push 60 million into extreme poverty

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 08:39 AM
Consumer

Luckin Coffee receives Nasdaq delisting notice

[NEW YORK] Luckin Coffee received a delisting notice from Nasdaq, another blow to the once fast-growing Chinese...

May 20, 2020 08:37 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, SPH, Ho Bee Land, Oxley, UG Healthcare

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

May 20, 2020 08:26 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei index opens slightly higher on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened slightly higher on Wednesday following three days of rallies and after US...

May 20, 2020 08:23 AM
Technology

Lenovo posts 64% slump in quarterly profit, but beats expectations

[HONG KONG] China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on...

May 20, 2020 08:17 AM
Government & Economy

US virus deaths projected to top 113,000 by mid-June: models

[WASHINGTON] Coronavirus-related deaths among Americans are projected to surpass 113,000 by mid-June, a modeling...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.