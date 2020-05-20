Australia to relax some domestic travel curbs

Get our introductory offer at only
[MELBOURNE] Australians in the country's most populous state will be able to vacation within its borders next month, when art galleries and museums will also reopen, as officials seek to boost an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The move will allow New South Wales state, home...
