Australia to spend A$1.2b on jobs in budget based on Covid-19 vaccine

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Melbourne

THE Australian government said on Sunday it will earmark an additional A$1.2 billion (S$1.17 billion) in wage subsidies in the 2020/21 budget and that its frameworks assume that there will be a Covid-19 vaccine next year.

In the run up to the Oct 6 budget, which is set to...

