You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia to trim government as PM demands policy delivery

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 8:57 AM

AK_sm_0512.jpg
Australia will cut the number of government departments next year to focus on the continuity of policy and improving service, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australia will cut the number of government departments next year to focus on the continuity of policy and improving service, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Government departments will be cut to 14 from Feb 1, 2020, down from 18 now, Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

"I want a public service that is focused on the continuity of policy and service delivery," he added.

Mr Morrison earlier this year told public servants that his government's policy was not being delivered quickly enough.

Despite trimming the number of government departments, Mr Morrison said he would not cut the number of ministers in his cabinet, negating the need for a reshuffle.

Mr Morrison said the department of education would merge with the department of employment, while agriculture would combine with the environment department.

The department of industry, innovation and science would merge with energy.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US private hiring slows sharply in November

Indonesia preps US$40b to extend metro network

US, China move closer to trade deal despite harsh rhetoric

Mega projects to fuel Singapore's long-term tourism

France's Bollore opens S$100m high-tech facility in Jurong

Cross Island Line to run under nature reserve

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 09:01 AM
Energy & Commodities

Petrobras plans US$34b in dividends by 2024 as debt shrinks

[NEW YORK] Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) plans to pay its shareholders US$34 billion in dividends over the next...

Dec 5, 2019 08:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Design Studio takes 20m dirham unsecured loan from controlling shareholder

MAINBOARD-LISTED Design Studio Group is taking an unsecured loan of up to 20 million dirham (S$7.4 million) from...

Dec 5, 2019 08:28 AM
Consumer

Singapore recalls 3 versions of metformin as diabetes drugs come under carcinogen scrutiny

[LONDON] Global health regulators are looking into whether widely used diabetes drugs may contain unsafe levels of a...

Dec 5, 2019 08:21 AM
Government & Economy

US private hiring slows sharply in November

[WASHINGTON] Hiring in the US private sector slowed sharply in November as small businesses, manufacturers,...

Dec 5, 2019 08:15 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on trade deal hopes

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after US stocks rallied on upbeat reports about US-China trade talks...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly