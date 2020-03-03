You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia to use biosecurity law to restrict movements of coronavirus patients

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 2:06 PM

AB_aussie_030320.jpg
Australia will use a little-known biosecurity law to restrict the movements of people suspected of having the coronavirus, its attorney-general said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia will use a little-known biosecurity law to restrict the movements of people suspected of having the coronavirus, its attorney-general said on Tuesday.

Australia on Monday confirmed the first community transmission of coronavirus after a doctor contracted it. State health officials have said the unidentified doctor has not travelled overseas in months and had not treated any of the other confirmed cases.

Amid fears of a widespread outbreak, Attorney-General Christian Porter said the government will expand the use of a rarely used law that would either designate some places as out of bounds or place the patient in home detention.

"Under the biosecurity act, you could have the prevention of movement from persons in and out of particular places," Porter told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"You might have a major sporting event where people would be in very, very close proximity to each other and... it might be determined that the risk of transmission at a venue like that was too high."

SEE ALSO

Australia cuts interest rates to record low on coronavirus fears

The law, enacted in 2015, has rarely been used outside Australia's agricultural sector.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week said a pandemic was likely and Australia has moved to try and prevent the virus from reaching its shores.

Since Feb. 1 Australia has stopped any foreigner from entering directly from China, where the virus originated.

China is Australia's largest trading partner and the move has prevented thousands of students and tourists from entering Australia.

Some Chinese students have travelled to a third country for two weeks, the incubation period for the coronavirus, which satisfies Australia's quarantine restrictions.

However, authorities confirmed on Tuesday that one such student, a 20-year old Chinese man, has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The unidentified man spent two weeks in Dubai before travelling to Australia.

Australia now has 38 cases of coronavirus after New South Wales confirmed four more.

Australia has had one death, a 78-year-old man who was a former passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship which was quarantined in Japan.

Keen to temper fears, Mr Morrison urged Australians to remain calm as some rushed to shops to stock up on supplies including canned foods and toilet paper in case of a pandemic or restrictions on movement.

Mr Morrison said he has spoken with Australia's two largest retailers, Coles and Woolworths.

"They would send the same message I am sending you today. It is important that people just go about their business and their normal processes in a calm manner," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

New government network of 1,000 parcel locker stations for Singapore's logistics firms

Australia cuts interest rates to record low on coronavirus fears

North Korea weapons test was 'long-range artillery': KCNA

Erupting Indonesian volcano spews massive ash cloud

Japan's Abe says ready to top up fiscal spending if coronavirus hits economy

New scheme to get Singapore mid-career professionals into tech-related jobs

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 02:10 PM
Banking & Finance

UBS's Ermotti to become Swiss Re chairman

[ZURICH] Swiss Re said it will nominate UBS Group Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti to be its next chairman, the Swiss...

Mar 3, 2020 01:54 PM
Garage

Majority of promising AI startups are still based in US

[WASHINGTON] The most promising startups using artificial intelligence (AI) are US-based companies working in the...

Mar 3, 2020 01:34 PM
Government & Economy

New government network of 1,000 parcel locker stations for Singapore's logistics firms

THE Singapore government is launching a nationwide network of parcel lockers - accessible to all logistics firms -...

Mar 3, 2020 01:33 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading, up 0.9% on day

SINGAPORE equities resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index (STI)...

Mar 3, 2020 01:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Metech chairman quits amid 'new business direction'

METECH International's Simon Eng has resigned as chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, in view...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.